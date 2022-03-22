Residents concerned with speeding and other issues on neighborhood streets in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors on Barcelona Avenue, a street many people use to get to and from Venice Beach, are trying to send a strong message to motorists to slow down.

It’s a residential area and the speed limit there is 25 mph. “No one abides by that,” said Suzette Coates, a Barcelona Avenue resident.

Coates says her dog was hit by a vehicle a while back. Luckily, the canine is doing OK. Neighbors have signed a petition asking the city to make this stretch of road safer.

“We would like some sort of speed inhibitors, whether it would be something like stop signs, crosswalks, speed bumps,” said Coates. “Just something to slow the traffic down.”

Other neighborhoods in the area have had pedestrian crossing signs and crosswalks installed. There’s talk of something similar for Barcelona Avenue.

Police are patrolling the area constantly and issuing speeding tickets. Police say initially some changes will happen soon, and possibly some bigger changes in the future.

“The City Council met and decided to put up double yellow lines down Barcelona showing that you can’t pass,” said Andrew Wentworth, a traffic officer with the Venice Police Department. “And then putting in a crosswalk at Park and Barcelona.”

Police had also placed a speed sign on Barcelona Avenue to collect data to see what other improvements might be necessary for the area. Neighbors say this is now going on year-round, not just during season.

“The rules and the laws need to be obeyed, so people have to realize the more traffic, the more you have to follow the law,” said Gene Zazworsky, a Venice resident.

It’s not yet known when the double yellow lines and crosswalk will be added to Barcelona. This speeding issue will continue to be discussed with the City Council in the weeks ahead.

