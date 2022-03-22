Orioles to host food drive to benefit All Faiths Food Bank Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Orioles will be hosting a food drive this Thursday and fans are encouraged to help.

Fans are invited to bring non-perishable food items to the ballpark this Thursday in support of the annual All Faiths Food Drive at Ed Smith Stadium.

Sarasota Chamber’s 2021 Non-Profit of the Year will be collecting donations for local families in need as the Orioles take on the Boston Red Sox at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. Donation boxes will be located at the Home Plate Gate and Left Field Gate.

Since the yearly food drive began in 2011, more than 11,000 pounds of food and $10,000 in cash donations have been collected at Orioles Spring Training games. The annual event aids All Faith’s efforts to distribute hundreds of thousands of meals to families in need annually. In 2021, the Orioles partnered with All Faiths to host eight food distribution events at Ed Smith Stadium, which distributed a total of 166,320 pounds of food -- estimated to be 138,600 meals and impacting 3,696 individuals.

