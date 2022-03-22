Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
North Port Police arrest juvenile in connection with vehicle fires, burglaries

NPPD investigating car burglaries and fire.
NPPD investigating car burglaries and fire.(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - After responding to various calls for vehicle burglaries, including two that ended in arson, the North Port Police have finally made an arrest.

The Jockey Club area of North Port was the scene of most of the incidents. During some of these burglaries, property and cash were taken. Twice, the vehicle burglarized was set on fire, with at least one of the vehicles becoming a total loss.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 14-year-old male who has since been arrested on six counts of Vehicle Burglary and two counts of Arson for lighting two vehicles on fire on two separate occasions.

“This was a very dangerous situation. Something could have gotten even more out of control. I am grateful for the dedication of our Detectives and Officers to get to the bottom of this before someone got hurt. I hope the young man gets the help he needs,” says North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

It’s still a good idea to lock up your vehicles and secure your valuables to prevent break-ins.

