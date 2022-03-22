Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing

They stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing. (Source: KDKA)
By Chris Hoffman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A homeowner in Pennsylvania and her boyfriend made a disturbing discovery on her property that explained the many times she could smell a foul odor around her home.

Tracey Douds has lived in her mobile home for about five years.

“I’ve felt weird since I’ve been here, and I didn’t know why or is it just me,” Douds said.

Her boyfriend stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing.

At first, she thought he was trying to be funny but then confirmed there were human bones when they went to double-check.

The pair called 911 and police came to investigate.

Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t want to mess around with it.

State police said it is unclear how the person died.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waste Pro overturned at the intersection of State Road 64 and Lena Road.
One dies in garbage truck crash on State Road 64
Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by...
Code Enforcement to sweep Manatee County neighborhoods starting in April
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Car crashed into home in Nandina Drive.
Deputies, EMS respond after car drives into home in Sarasota County
A Waste Pro truck has overturned at the intersection of State Road 64 and Lena Road.
Waste Pro releases statement on death of employee

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female...
Legal experts to weigh in on last day of Jackson hearings
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support
The federal transportation mask mandate ends April 18, barring another extension.
Airlines push to end COVID masking, test rules
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile