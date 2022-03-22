Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Gang Leader Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Drug and Gun Convictions

Keon Moore Mugshot
Keon Moore Mugshot(Department of Justive)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Keon Moore, 30, was sentenced by a United States States District Judge to over 17 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and controlled substances with intent to sell. Moore had first been indicted back in June of 2020. A jury found him guilty on Oct 21, 2021.

Moore is a member of the violent street gang Money Power Respect (MPR) rapidly growing in Tampa Bay. He is convicted of selling guns, drugs, and threatening violence to collect various drug debts.

In a private Facebook message exchange, a client who Moore provided drugs to, but had failed to pay on time, begged Moore not to kill him over the money he owed.

Inside a Public Storage unit rented by Moore, officers found seven guns including two rifles with ammunition, methamphetamine, cocaine, eutylone, and marijuana, among other drugs. Ballistics analysis linked one of the guns to five unsolved shootings in the area.

This case is a part of an ongoing effort to dismantle the MPR gang.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waste Management truck has overturned at the intersection of State Road 64 and Lena Road.
Fatal crash reported on State Road 64
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
The Suncoast is now included in a severe weather risk zone
Patrick Perry
Truck driver charged in hit-and-run in North Port
Emma Weyant, a Sarasota native, won second place in the 500 yard freestyle.
DeSantis declares Sarasota athlete as ‘best swimmer’ following NCAA 500-yard freestyle
Speeding concerns in Venice.
Residents concerned with speeding and other issues on neighborhood streets in Venice

Latest News

Good Morning Suncoast at 6am - March 22, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast at 6am - March 21, 2022
ukr
Kyiv suffers deadliest attack yet
venice
Neighbors in Venice concerned with speeding
ukraine mom
Sarasota mom relieved after daughter escapes Ukraine