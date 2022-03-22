Gang Leader Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison for Multiple Drug and Gun Convictions

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Keon Moore, 30, was sentenced by a United States States District Judge to over 17 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and controlled substances with intent to sell. Moore had first been indicted back in June of 2020. A jury found him guilty on Oct 21, 2021.

Moore is a member of the violent street gang Money Power Respect (MPR) rapidly growing in Tampa Bay. He is convicted of selling guns, drugs, and threatening violence to collect various drug debts.

In a private Facebook message exchange, a client who Moore provided drugs to, but had failed to pay on time, begged Moore not to kill him over the money he owed.

Inside a Public Storage unit rented by Moore, officers found seven guns including two rifles with ammunition, methamphetamine, cocaine, eutylone, and marijuana, among other drugs. Ballistics analysis linked one of the guns to five unsolved shootings in the area.

This case is a part of an ongoing effort to dismantle the MPR gang.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.