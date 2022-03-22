One dies in garbage truck crash on State Road 64

UPDATED March 23 with additional information from investigators.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A passenger in a garbage truck was killed Tuesday when the truck overturned and hit a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at about 12:40 p.m. on State Road 64. Investigators say the truck tried to make a left turn onto Lena Road and rolled onto its side. The truck slid forward and hit a concrete curb, traffic control box and a utility pole before stopping.

The passenger in the truck, a 47-year-old Sarasota man, died at the scene. The driver, a 24-year-old man from Bradenton, was seriously injured, troopers say.

