Driver charged in crash that killed 4-year-old back in Desoto County Jail

Kiara Morant pleaded not guilty to her upgraded charges
Kiara Rishelle Morant
Kiara Rishelle Morant(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After charges were upgraded against her, Kiara Morant is back in the DeSoto County Jail after previously bonding out.

The crash occurred in Arcadia last week when she apparently lost control of her Jeep Cherokee, crashing through the fence of a preschool and into the playground where Maleeena Valdez, 4, was playing, investigators said.

Following the crash, Morant, 18, was taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. She was arrested and charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and booked into the DeSoto County Jail. She was released on a $120 bond, but the charges have since been upgraded.

Morant was discovered to also have a warrant from Lee County and she turned herself in and posted bond.

In DeSoto County, she is now facing two counts of driving with no driver’s license involving serious injury/death, which is a felony.

She is being held without bond on those two felony counts.

Morant was in court Monday morning and entered a plea of not guilty. Her next court date is April 25.

