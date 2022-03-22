Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Dick Vitale says he is in remission, will finish chemo treatments

Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast Conference men's tournament Monday, March 9, 2020, in Las Vegas.(Isaac Brekken | AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sports broadcasting legend Dick Vitale posted an update on his cancer battle to his Twitter account on Monday.

The ESPN analyst has been battling lymphoma, which he announced in August 2021. He has been receiving chemotherapy at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Despite the announcement that he was cancer free earlier this month, Vitale wrote that his doctor wanted him to finish his chemo treatments.

“Discharged by Dr. Rick Brown, head of Brian Jellison Oncology Center Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Just had my next to last chemo treatment. I’m in remission but Dr. Brown wants me to complete chemo plan,” Vitale wrote on Twitter.

Dickie V. has kept an amazing sense of humor and posted updates on social media. During one of his first visits, Vitale laughed when his doctor came in wearing a University of Kentucky surgical caps.

This is Vitale’s second bout with cancer. He already successfully battled melanoma.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

