Dick Vitale says he is in remission, will finish chemo treatments

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sports broadcasting legend Dick Vitale posted an update on his cancer battle to his Twitter account on Monday.

The ESPN analyst has been battling lymphoma, which he announced in August 2021. He has been receiving chemotherapy at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Despite the announcement that he was cancer free earlier this month, Vitale wrote that his doctor wanted him to finish his chemo treatments.

“Discharged by Dr. Rick Brown, head of Brian Jellison Oncology Center Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Just had my next to last chemo treatment. I’m in remission but Dr. Brown wants me to complete chemo plan,” Vitale wrote on Twitter.

Discharged by Dr Rick Brown head of Brian Jellison Oncology Center Sarasota Memorial Hospital @SMHCS Just had my next to last chemo treatment. I’m in Remission but Dr Brown wants me to complete chemo plan 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️@ESPNPR @jksports @amyuf pic.twitter.com/jOJ5qgG3zT — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 22, 2022

Dickie V. has kept an amazing sense of humor and posted updates on social media. During one of his first visits, Vitale laughed when his doctor came in wearing a University of Kentucky surgical caps.

Can u believe this as I get prepared for a surgical procedure 7 am Dr Kenneth Meredith walks in wearing a KENTUCKY CAP / the guy loves @UKCoachCalipari Cats fans r everywhere. My heart is filled with gratitude from all the LOVE I have rec’d . 🙏🙏🙏needed pic.twitter.com/zefPR1RCN0 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 19, 2021

This is Vitale’s second bout with cancer. He already successfully battled melanoma.

