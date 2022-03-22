DeSantis declares Sarasota athlete as ‘best swimmer’ following NCAA 500-yard freestyle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After transgender swimmer Lia Thomas won the NCAA Division I national championship in the 500-yard women’s freestyle last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to challenge the win.

DeSantis issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring Sarasota native Emma Weyant, who placed second, as the winner.

Thomas made history as the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I championship, beating Weyant by 1.75 seconds.

“By allowing men to compete in women’s sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud,” wrote DeSantis. “In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota’s Emma Weyant as the best women’s swimmer in the 500y freestyle.”

— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 22, 2022

Weyant has not commented publicly on DeSantis’ comments.

