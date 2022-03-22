Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Code Enforcement to sweep Manatee County neighborhoods starting in April

Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by Manatee County Government on Thursday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Code Enforcement personnel will be working to sweep neighborhoods to assist in keeping areas clean.

Code Enforcement Officers will identify areas of the county for clean-up that have extensive areas of outdoor storage, trash, debris, and inoperable vehicles.

The division – which has been split into 11 geographic zones -- will also deploy resources to address restricted vehicles and overgrown properties while scheduling the Code Enforcement Sweep Team to aggressively address these violations and get the properties into compliance.

The sweeps began in mid-February in the Whitfield Area of Manatee County and are moving into the Oneco area this week. 

 “We are conducting these community-targeted outreach events, throughout the county, to clean up areas that are identified,” said Joel Richmond, Interim Chief of Manatee County Code Enforcement. “Ultimately, our goal is compliance through education, and through these efforts we believe we can clean up those areas most in need -- in an effort to better our community.” While the Oneco area is the focus of the March sweep, other areas of the County are scheduled later in the year as follows:

  • Bayshore Gardens – April
  • Holiday Heights/Trailer Estates – May
  • East Samoset – June
  • West Samoset – July
  • West Bradenton – August
  • Palmetto – September
  • Palmetto/Ellenton – October
  • East County locations - TBD

Code Enforcement personnel will lead and coordinate the work and Solid Waste and Public Works employees will be a big part of the effort to remove debris and clear right of ways. 

Once any areas of concern are addressed, Sweeps Teams will be deployed to address any issue -- before they become problems to the citizens who live in the neighborhood. 

