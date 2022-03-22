Code Enforcement to sweep Manatee County neighborhoods starting in April

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Code Enforcement personnel will be working to sweep neighborhoods to assist in keeping areas clean.

Code Enforcement Officers will identify areas of the county for clean-up that have extensive areas of outdoor storage, trash, debris, and inoperable vehicles.

The division – which has been split into 11 geographic zones -- will also deploy resources to address restricted vehicles and overgrown properties while scheduling the Code Enforcement Sweep Team to aggressively address these violations and get the properties into compliance.

The sweeps began in mid-February in the Whitfield Area of Manatee County and are moving into the Oneco area this week.

“We are conducting these community-targeted outreach events, throughout the county, to clean up areas that are identified,” said Joel Richmond, Interim Chief of Manatee County Code Enforcement. “Ultimately, our goal is compliance through education, and through these efforts we believe we can clean up those areas most in need -- in an effort to better our community.” While the Oneco area is the focus of the March sweep, other areas of the County are scheduled later in the year as follows:

Bayshore Gardens – April

Holiday Heights/Trailer Estates – May

East Samoset – June

West Samoset – July

West Bradenton – August

Palmetto – September

Palmetto/Ellenton – October

East County locations - TBD

Code Enforcement personnel will lead and coordinate the work and Solid Waste and Public Works employees will be a big part of the effort to remove debris and clear right of ways.

Once any areas of concern are addressed, Sweeps Teams will be deployed to address any issue -- before they become problems to the citizens who live in the neighborhood.

