CCSO: Theft suspect attempts to hide by hanging from ceiling in interrogation room

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After fleeing from officials following a burglary investigation, Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials say that a suspect tried to flee again once in custody.

In the early morning hours on March 21, deputies responded to a home on Abrade Avenue after a suspect was found pacing on the back lanai. The suspect then fled the scene once law enforcement arrived.

The homeowner advised that the suspect, identified as Terrence Meehan, had broken into their home on March 20, and stole cash from her daughter’s bedroom.

A perimeter was set up and K9 conducted a track.

Hours later, a neighbor in the area reported a suspicious male sitting in the wooded lot next to their residence on Abrade Avenue. The individual was reportedly wearing cargo shorts and a beard matching the description of Meehan. The suspect was then seen running towards Goldcoast Avenue.

The Aviation unit was called out to assist from above. After several tips regarding the sighting of Meehan, deputies were able to locate him between a garage and RV at a residence on Goldcoast Avenue. As law enforcement identified themselves and approached, Meehan hesitated before reaching behind his back to grab a tire iron, dropping it to the ground as he went to his knees. The deputy then placed Meehan into custody for burglary and resisting without violence.

Meehan was taken to the district office on Loveland Blvd for questioning. While Meehan was in the interview room, detectives heard a commotion and opened the door to see Meehan hanging from the ceiling in an attempt to escape custody.

At the time of arrest, Meehan was also in possession of stolen credit cards, identification, and medical marijuana cards.

He has been charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling Unarmed, Escape, Possession of Burglary Tools, Grand Theft Property Between $100 and $300 from Dwelling, and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.