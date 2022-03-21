Woman charged following death of 4-year-old released from jail on bond

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The woman accused of crashing her car into the playground of an Arcadia daycare, killing a 4-year-old and injuring a 5-year-old has bonded out of jail.

Kiara Morant bonded out of Lee County Jail. The crash occurred in Arcadia last week when a vehicle crashed through the fence of a preschool and into the playground where Maleeena Valdez, 4, was playing.

A Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on East Magnolia Street, approaching SE Mills Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. when the driver, identified as Morant, apparently lost control, investigators said.

Following the crash, Morant, 18, was taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. She was arrested and charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and booked into the DeSoto County Jail. She was released on a $120 bond, but the charges have since been upgraded.

Fort Myers Police also had a warrant for Morant and she turned herself in. Morant has a home address in Lehigh Acres and she turned herself into FMPD and was booked into the jail this morning around 8 a.m. She is now facing two counts of driving with no driver’s license involving serious injury / death which is a felony.

Morant posted bond 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.