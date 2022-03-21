Warm through Wednesday then a cold front moves in

ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This beautiful beach weather will continue through Wednesday as high pressure holds on. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the SE making for some tough boating conditions along Suncoast waters. A small craft advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning with seas building up to 3 feet mainly offshore. Look for choppy conditions out on the waters.

Tuesday expect to see mostly sunny skies with lows in the low to mid 60s across the area with highs warming into the low to mid 80s. Winds will be brisk out of the SE at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday we start off warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies and later in the afternoon we warm into the low to mid 80s close to the coast and upper 80s well inland. There is a small chance for a few scattered storms mainly inland later in the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday night and through Thursday morning we will have mostly cloudy skies with a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms rolling in from the Gulf on a SW wind out ahead of a cold front. Lows on Thursday morning will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Some areas could get as much as an inch (WWSB)

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day meaning we will see some disruptive weather through the day with the potential of showers and a few thunderstorms. The risk for severe storms is small but we will see one or two of them turn severe with strong gusty winds and some heavy rain. The high on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday the storms clear out with the front passing to our south. Look for mostly sunny skies by the afternoon on Friday with winds picking up out of the NW at 10-15 mph with some stronger gusts. Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 70s. Cooler near the coast.

Saturday we will see a chilly start with lows in the mid to upper 50s. We will have mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday expect mostly sunny skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s and then warm into the mid to upper 70s later in the afternoon.

