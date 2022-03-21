Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
The Suncoast stays sunny with low humidity before midweek rains

By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weekend cold front pulled down some drier air from the north. The dry air will keep our humidity low today and the skies sunny. No rain in today’s forecast.

The winds will be elevated today and small craft should use caution. The strong east wind will keep the sea breeze locked to the coast today and will not permit it to cool inland locations. Because of that, and because dry air heats effectively, our temperatures will quickly rise from morning lows in the cool and crisp 50s to widespread mid-80s, which is about five degrees above the normal.

The east flow of air will eventually transport enough Atlantic moisture to causes humidity levels to become uncomfortable for some by Wednesday. Then an approaching storm system will tap into the moisture to bring a chance for showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Thunderstorms and showers on Thursday are likely and could bring disruptive weather to your scheduled activities. Therefore we will call Thursday a First Alert Weather Day. It is too early to confidently assess the risk of severe weather but we will refine the forecast over the next few days.

