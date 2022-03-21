One dead in fire at St. Petersburg nursing home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - One person died in a fire at a Florida nursing home, law enforcement officials said Sunday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a fire was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Noble Senior Living in St. Petersburg.

Firefighters arrived and found a small fire that they extinguished in 10 minutes. A person was taken to the hospital with burns and was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the fire does not appear suspicious. Further details were not immediately released.

