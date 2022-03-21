Advertise With Us
FWC reminds residents to “leave nests alone”

(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission remind Florida residents and visitors to leave nests alone if they run across one.

Sea turtles, shorebirds, seabirds and wading birds are all starting to nest along Florida coastlines, usually on popular beaches.

Getting closer than 50 feet from a nesting sea turtle can cause them to leave before fully nesting. Getting closer than 300 feet from beach-nesting birds may cause adults to flush, leaving eggs and chicks unprotected. If an animal changes its behavior when you approach, that’s a sign that you may be too close.

Also properly dispose of trash when you are on the beach. When left on beaches overnight, trash, toys, beach chairs and the like can interfere with sea turtle and waterbird nesting in a big way. It takes a lot of energy for sea turtles to crawl onto the beach and properly lay their nests (and same for hatchlings trying to make their way to the water) – obstacles in their way can prevent them from nesting or even entangle them. Food scraps can also attract predators to the beach that can prey on vulnerable hatchlings, shorebird eggs and chicks, as well as digging up and eating sea turtle eggs. Fishing line, plastic cups and other trash left on the beach can entangle or trap wildlife.

FWC also encourages folks to turn their lights out to avoid misdirecting or disturbing sea turtles.

