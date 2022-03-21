Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Early morning shooting leaves man in critical condition

Shooting scene at Banana Factory bar and grille March 21
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATED at 10:50 a.m. with additional details

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was critically wounded early Monday during an altercation outside a Manatee County bar, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. while deputies were already on the scene at the Banana Factory on U.S. 41.

Deputies had responded to reports of a disturbance at the bar. While clearing a crowd of people gathered in the parking lot, multiple gunshots rang out.

Deputies chased a suspect down, tackling him in the neighboring parking lot. Authorities also recovered the firearm they say was used in the shooting.

The victim was shot multiple times, deputies said. While the suspect was being chased down, the victim’s friends drove him to an area hospital where he listed in critical condition. His identity is being withheld in accordance with Marsy’s Law.

The suspect, identified as Brandon D. Baker, 30, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

Brandon D. Baker.
Brandon D. Baker.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waste Management truck has overturned at the intersection of State Road 64 and Lena Road.
Fatal crash reported on State Road 64
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
The Suncoast is now included in a severe weather risk zone
Patrick Perry
Truck driver charged in hit-and-run in North Port
Emma Weyant, a Sarasota native, won second place in the 500 yard freestyle.
DeSantis declares Sarasota athlete as ‘best swimmer’ following NCAA 500-yard freestyle
Speeding concerns in Venice.
Residents concerned with speeding and other issues on neighborhood streets in Venice

Latest News

Good Morning Suncoast at 6am - March 22, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast at 6am - March 21, 2022
ukr
Kyiv suffers deadliest attack yet
venice
Neighbors in Venice concerned with speeding
ukraine mom
Sarasota mom relieved after daughter escapes Ukraine