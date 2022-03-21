Early morning shooting leaves man in critical condition

UPDATED at 10:50 a.m. with additional details

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was critically wounded early Monday during an altercation outside a Manatee County bar, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. while deputies were already on the scene at the Banana Factory on U.S. 41.

Deputies had responded to reports of a disturbance at the bar. While clearing a crowd of people gathered in the parking lot, multiple gunshots rang out.

Deputies chased a suspect down, tackling him in the neighboring parking lot. Authorities also recovered the firearm they say was used in the shooting.

The victim was shot multiple times, deputies said. While the suspect was being chased down, the victim’s friends drove him to an area hospital where he listed in critical condition. His identity is being withheld in accordance with Marsy’s Law.

The suspect, identified as Brandon D. Baker, 30, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

Brandon D. Baker. (Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

