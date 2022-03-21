Advertise With Us
Deputies earn award for coming to aid of suicidal man

Detectives Kyle Chavers and Keith Bush
Detectives Kyle Chavers and Keith Bush(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies were honored Monday with the Distinguished Service Award for saving the life of a man in August 2021.

Detectives Keith Bush and Kyle Chavers responded to a call regarding a suicidal subject. The detectives found the armed man hiding between two cars outside his home.

When they tried to speak to him, the man retreated inside his house.

The man stood in his doorway holding a firearm under his chin with his finger on the trigger, pleading with the detectives to shoot him.

Even though he repeatedly stated that he wanted to die, the detectives were able to gain his trust. Bush eventually was able to convince the man to place the firearm on the ground.

“For their quick actions and compassion that led the subject to surrender himself without harm, Detective Keith Bush and Detective Kyle Chavers have been awarded MCSO’s Distinguished Service Award,” the sheriff’s office Facebook page said.

