Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Black women’s unit that sorted massive WWII mail backlog earns Congressional Gold Medal

An inspection of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion is taking place in this undated...
An inspection of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion is taking place in this undated photo. The battalion, who sorted a massive backlog of mail during World War II, is getting a Congressional Gold Medal decades after its service.(Source: Army/National Archives/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “No mail, low morale”: That was the motto of the “Six Triple Eight,” the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

The World War II-era Women’s Army Corps battalion of about 850 Black women sorted millions of pieces of mail in 1945.

Decades after their service in England and France, the women have earned a Congressional Gold Medal for their pioneering military service, devotion to duty and the part they played in boosting morale for people stationed in Europe during the war.

The group, who served at a time when the armed forces were segregated by both race and gender, faced quite the task when they arrived in England.

“The women of ‘Six Triple Eight’ confronted warehouses stacked to the ceiling with letters and packages. These buildings were unheated and dimly lit, the windows blacked out to prevent light showing during nighttime air raids. Rats sought out packages of spoiled cakes and cookies,” the Army said.

The group set up a new mail tracking system and cleared the six-month backlog of mail in just three months, processing about 17 million pieces of mail by the end of the war.

President Joe Biden signed the legislation awarding the honor to the unit on March 14. The White House hasn’t scheduled the award ceremony yet.

See a video tribute to the unit.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Waste Management truck has overturned at the intersection of State Road 64 and Lena Road.
Fatal crash reported on State Road 64
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
The Suncoast is now included in a severe weather risk zone
Patrick Perry
Truck driver charged in hit-and-run in North Port
Emma Weyant, a Sarasota native, won second place in the 500 yard freestyle.
DeSantis declares Sarasota athlete as ‘best swimmer’ following NCAA 500-yard freestyle
Speeding concerns in Venice.
Residents concerned with speeding and other issues on neighborhood streets in Venice

Latest News

A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
President Joe Biden will huddle with key allies as the leaders try to prevent Russia’s war on...
Biden travels to Europe to meet with allies on Ukraine
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Good Morning Suncoast at 6am - March 22, 2022
Police say a 21-year-old woman was driving while impaired when she hit and killed two...
Woman arrested after deadly crash that killed 2 Pa. troopers