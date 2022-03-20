Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Ye no longer performing at Grammys

FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West last year, will not be performing at the Grammys this year. A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday, March 18, 2022 that his act had been pulled from the show, which was set to take place on April 3.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Ye will not be performing at the Grammys this year.

A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday that his act had been pulled from the show, which is set to take place on April 3.

A representative for Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, confirmed the information in The Blast article in an email to the Associated Press. She did not offer additional comment.

Ye had not been confirmed yet as someone set to perform at the show, which has announced acts such as Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil’ Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. Ye’s album “Donda” is nominated for album of the year. Representatives from the Recording Academy have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

According to reports, the decision was made in response to his “concerning online behavior.”

Trevor Noah, who is hosting the Grammy Awards, called Ye’s treatment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian “more and more belligerent” on The Daily Show last week.

“What we’re seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her,” Noah said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County Utilities issues a precautionary boil water notice
Disbarred attorney James Lee Clark, 61 has been sentenced by the U.S. District Judge to 48...
Attorney Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison for Defrauding Clients of $1.3 Million
Organizers of the drive are trying to fill an 18-wheeler full of goods throughout Saturday and...
Venice trucking company hosts humanitarian aid drive for Ukraine
Neighbors pushing to make road safer following the death of 4-year-old girl in Arcadia.
Safety Concerns Grow Following the Deadly Crash that Killed 4 Year Old Girl In Arcadia
The woman tried to apologize for the death of
Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth

Latest News

In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck
The school district initially placed the officer, who was working as a security guard, on paid...
VIDEO: Off-duty officer kneels on Wisconsin student's neck (no sound)
Ukrainian officials say the Russian military hit an art school sheltering some 400 people only...
Ukraine: School sheltering hundreds bombed in Mariupol
The 22-year-old died after leaving a pizza restaurant, apparently getting caught in the...
Newspaper reporter was 1 of 2 killed in Virginia shooting
Saudi state-run media says that Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unleashed a barrage of drone and...
US official: Biden fortified Saudi Arabia’s Patriot missile supply