Venice trucking company hosts humanitarian aid drive for Ukraine

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - As the war between Russia and Ukraine drags on, people in Venice are pushing forward with efforts to help people in the war-torn country.

A humanitarian aid drive, organized by a Venice trucking company, is gathering a massive supply of essential goods that will be sent overseas.

In only a few hours, the drive has brought in tons of goods. Most of the boxes dropped off at the Venice Community Center are full of clothes, hygiene products and toys.

All of it is going to be sent to Ukrainians who are having difficulty getting the supplies they need as they endure attacks from Russia.

Vladimir Durshpeck, owner of D-Trans LLC. and organizer of the drive, was born in Ukraine and lived there until he was nine years old. He feels he needs to do whatever he can to help the people in his homeland.

He’s proud to see so many others in the community who have the same strong urge to give aid.

“People are pouring out their love and support for Ukrainian people because they love the freedom that this country has,” Durshpek said. “They want people all over the world to enjoy the freedoms we have in this country.”

The drive will resume on Sunday at the Venice Community Center.

It’ll be set up from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m..

Organizers are trying to fill up an 18-wheeler with goods, then send all the supplies overseas. First to Poland, then into Ukraine.

