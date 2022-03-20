One Million boats are now registered in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One million recreational boats are now registered in the state of Florida. That’s according to the latest data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The FWC points at the great weather of Florida and plenty of areas to take a boat, as some of the reasons why there are so many boats.

The top five counties for boat registration in Florida are Miami-Dade (74,622), Pinellas (53,867), Lee (50,304), Broward (47,741) and Hillsborough (41,495).

The FWC reminds boaters to practice safe boating, never to drive a boat impaired and to wear lifejackets while boating.

For more information on boating in Florida and safety tips, go to MYFWC.com/Boating

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.