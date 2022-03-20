Advertise With Us
Lower humidity to start Spring!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We get a break from the humidity on this first day of Spring - Literally a Spring Break! The Spring Equinox occurs at 11:20am (ET), meaning the sun’s rays are directly over the equator and all of us on planet Earth get 12 hours of sunshine. Skies will clear out and a north breeze will bring in less humid air for just a couple days. We’re tracking our next cold front that will push across the Gulf states during the week. Severe storms will be common for the northern Gulf coast to start the week. Our humidity jumps up by mid-week, and the front is close enough that an isolated Wednesday is possible. Thursday and Thursday night bring our best chance of showers and thunderstorms, possibly lingering into Friday morning. It’s too early to determine the risk of severe storms for us Thursday, so we will watch the situation closely as it develops. Much cooler and drier air returns after that front moves through the Suncoast for next weekend.

