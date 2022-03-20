Golf fundraiser helps wounded veterans buy life-changing technology

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Adaptive Golf Association is hosting its annual fundraiser in an effort to connect more veterans to golf and change their lives.

A golf fundraiser in Venice is helping wounded veterans get back into the swing of things--literally.

The Venice Golf and Country Club hosted members of the Adaptive Golf Association for its annual fundraiser that aims to raise money for life-changing technology. They’re trying to buy another SoloRider golf cart, a device that can allow severely injured people to stand on two feet so they can swing a golf club.

It’s already proven to be a true gift for Walter Pawlowski, a Vietnam veteran who badly injured his back after his time in the service.

Pawlowski showed ABC7 how his cart allows him to sit, stand, swing and drive anywhere on the course. The cart is more than just a convenience.

“For me, llife-changing” he said. “It gets me back out meeting a bunch of wonderful people playing golf.”

That’s exactly why the Adaptive Golf Association hosts these fundraisers.

The nonprofit helps a lot of veterans like Pawlowski reconnect with golf. David Windsor, the association’s director of instruction, said the game can be a powerful tool to help wounded veterans combat isolation.

“For generations across the military sector, we’ve heard it from them how therapeutic the game of golf is,” Windsor said.

However, those remarkable golf carts are expensive. They cost about $13,000 each, Pawlowski believes funding them is worth it.

“That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “I think if they can get out and play some golf and use one of these golf carts through the program and learn how to play I think it’s the best thing that could happen to them.”

It’ll give yet another veteran the chance to see greener pastures, and maybe sink a birdie or two.

Last time this fundraiser raised a little less than $10,000.

This year organizers don’t have a specific number in mind; they’re just hoping to raise as much as possible.

