Creighton upsets Iowa to move onto the Sweet 16

Transfer from Iowa hits deciding shot
Creighton women's basketball
Creighton women's basketball(PHOTO: @CreightonWBB Facebook page)
By Robert Weich
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (WWSB) - How sweet it is. No. 10 Creighton (22-9) downed No. 2 Iowa (24-8) on a last-second three-pointer by Lauren Jensen.

Jensen, a sophomore out of Lakeville, Minn., just transferred from Iowa this year. The sophomore scored nine of Creighton’s final 13 points including the clutch deciding three-pointer with 12.6 seconds left.

Creighton needed Jensen and her teammates for the final push at the end. Creighton outplayed the Hawkeyes in the first half, but Iowa came back strong in quarters three and four.

With the win, Creighton (22-9), heads to Friday’s Regional Semifinal, which will be played in Greensboro, N.C. They will face the winner of the Iowa State/Georgia match-up.

