Sarasota mother relieved after daughter escapes Ukraine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota mother is breathing a sigh of relief after she got word that her daughter has escaped Ukraine. Olga Klothakis, her daughter Inna and her family have evacuated into Poland, she says.

ABC7 first reported in February how Olga Klothakis’ daughter Inna had been staying in the Shpola, Ukraine throughout the first few weeks of the invasion. Night after night, they have stayed safe, but the bombings have hit nearby cities.

Now, Inna is finally out of the warzone.

Olga said her daughter, along with her husband and three children, have evacuated to the country of Poland.

She’s happy Inna is out of immediate danger, but now she is turning her focus to helping the family make their way to the United States. However, she’s unsure if they will be able to.

