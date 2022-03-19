Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Humid Saturday, Drier Sunday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a split weekend, with dew points near 70 Saturday for a humid feel. We’re tracking a weak cold front that will drop south across Florida Saturday night. There’s little to no moisture with this front. But there is a Northerly breeze for Sunday, and that will drop humidity levels significantly. A nice way to officially start Spring, with the Spring Equinox at 11:20am Sunday. Humidity stays low to start the workweek, then the heat and humidity climb Tuesday. Another front gets closer Wednesday, then moves across Florida Thursday. That brings an increasing chance of thunderstorms, especially Thursday.

