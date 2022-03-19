Safety Concerns Grow Following the Deadly Crash that Killed 4 Year Old Girl In Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The memorial for 4 year old Maleena Valdez continues to grow at the preschool playground where she was struck and killed by an SUV earlier this week. The concerns over the safety of State Road 70 in Arcadia continue to be raised. Neighbors say this tragedy could have been avoided. We spoke to Nancy Grant who lives adjacent to the preschool.

“When the cars are coming around this curve, they are hitting this corner,” said Grant. “That pole is down there and then they went through the back yard and hit the chain link fence.”

Neighbors definitely want this road to be made safer, possibly adding guardrails and some other safety measures. FDOT says that improvements to this road were in the works even prior to this tragedy.

“Right now we are looking at adding some extra safety features,” said Adam Rose, a spokesperson for FDOT. “We’re adding a median protection area for pedestrians to be able to stop in many areas of that corridor.”

Residents are pushing hard to improve the safety of this road saying they don’t want to see another tragedy like this ever again.

A candlelight vigil was held for Maleena Valdez on Friday at the Imagination Station preschool. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-funeral-costs-for-little-maleena?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer.

