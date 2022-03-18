Weak cold front to slide through Sunday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The big weekend is here with the Sarasota County fair in town and spring training back in business. With high pressure controlling our weather we should see a beautiful day on Saturday.

Look for some patchy fog to start the day and then that will burn off and we should begin to see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. High temperatures will reach near 80 along the beaches and mid to upper 80s inland. Winds will be out of the SE switching to the SW during the afternoon.

Saturday night look for a slight increase in cloudiness with a 20% chance for a few showers as a week cold front moves in. Lows will be in the mid 60s winds shifting to the NNE at 10 mph.

Sunday look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

The next big chance for rain will be Thursday and early Friday with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Look for cooler weather to move in next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.