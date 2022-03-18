Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Fair beefs up security

The new security gates at the Sarasota County Fair uses metal detectors and cameras to keep...
The new security gates at the Sarasota County Fair uses metal detectors and cameras to keep weapons out.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fair is taking steps to make sure this year’s fair, which opens Friday evening, will be one of the safest.

A new electronic screening system will be in place at all entry gates, that will alert security if anyone is carrying a weapon. The system, which uses metal detectors and a set of cameras, alerts security personnel not only that someone may be carrying a weapon, it shows security where the suspicious item may be hiding.

A similar system has also been installed at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Fair manager Randy Boyd said Friday that safety of every fairgoer is his first priority. “We’re here to make sure that our 2022 Sarasota County fair goes off without a hitch and that all the families that come and enjoy our fair do so knowing that we’re doing everything in our power to make this as safe as possible,” he said.

Last year, an 18-year-old man was shot during an argument between two groups of people. A 15-year-old male was arrested and charged in the case.

More shots were fired in the parking lot after the initial shooting incident. Detectives said this was an unrelated incident where someone fired a gun into the air.

Sarasota Police Department Interim Chief Rex Troche says the fair is important to the community. “This is just an incredible event for our city. There’s a lot of kids, there’s a lot of kids that look forward to this event every year,: he said. “So we’re proud to be partnering with the Sarasota County Fair ... Things were learned from last time.”

Boyd says police and fair managers will be visible at this year’s fair. “You won’t be able to go anywhere on this fairgrounds without seeing some type of security or law enforcement. And that’s our our goal is so that when families come here, moms and dads can bring their kids and know that they’re as safe as possible.”

The Fair runs March 18-27 at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds on Fruitville Road. For information on tickets, showtimes and events, go to https://www.sarasotafair.com/

