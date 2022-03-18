Advertise With Us
Manatee County Utilities issues a precautionary boil water notice

(KGNS)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Utilities Department would like to notify customers that water will be shut off from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Monday, March 21 due to a scheduled water main tie-in. The department has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the following day, Tuesday, March 22, after the water has been restored for the following locations:

  • 33rd Ave Dr W between 24th St W and 22nd St Ct W
  • 32nd Ave W between 26th St W and 24th St W
  • 25th St W between 26th Ave W and 32nd Ave W
  • 2917 and 2919 26th St W
Area effected by the precautionary notice
Area effected by the precautionary notice(Manatee County Utilities)

Customers are advised that once water is restored, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled as a precaution. A rolling boil of 1 minute is sufficient enough to eliminate any contaminates, or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This precautionary notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey has shown the water to be safe, which normally takes 24 to 48 hours. A rescission notice will be issued when the precautionary notice is lifted.

If residents have any questions, they may call 941-792-8811 ext: 5268 or 5216 between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

