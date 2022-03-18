Manatee County Utilities issues a precautionary boil water notice

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Utilities Department would like to notify customers that water will be shut off from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Monday, March 21 due to a scheduled water main tie-in. The department has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the following day, Tuesday, March 22, after the water has been restored for the following locations:

33rd Ave Dr W between 24th St W and 22nd St Ct W

32nd Ave W between 26th St W and 24th St W

25th St W between 26th Ave W and 32nd Ave W

2917 and 2919 26th St W

Area effected by the precautionary notice (Manatee County Utilities)

Customers are advised that once water is restored, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled as a precaution. A rolling boil of 1 minute is sufficient enough to eliminate any contaminates, or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This precautionary notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey has shown the water to be safe, which normally takes 24 to 48 hours. A rescission notice will be issued when the precautionary notice is lifted.

If residents have any questions, they may call 941-792-8811 ext: 5268 or 5216 between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

