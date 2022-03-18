Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Fans line up for Pittsburgh Pirates spring training opener

This game has been a longtime coming after negotiations between MLB players and owners pushed back opening day and threatened to cancel games.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Baseball is back in Bradenton.

The Pittsburgh Pirates went to bat for their first spring training game playing the New York Yankees at LECOM Park.

This spring trainer opener has been a longtime coming. For weeks games have been in jeopardy as negotiations between MLB players and owners dragged on until the two parties finally settled on a deal last Thursday.

Now that business is taken care of, fans are happy to get back to playtime.

Tons of fans poured into the stadium more than ready to find their seats and catch a great game. Many of the people who spoke to ABC7 say they’ve been looking forward to spring training.

“There’s nothing like it,” Ken Faulkner said.

The season ticket holders are especially grateful to be back here.

For some of them, it’s more than just a game. The park, the fans and the players are all friendly faces are all part of a unique community.

“Here at this ballpark, we’re more like a family,” Hilda Murphy, a longtime season ticket holder, said. “So, we know most of the people that come. Not only spring training for the Marauders, so it’s like coming to your second home.”

The Pirates will be back at LECOM Park on Saturday. They’re playing the Detroit Tigers at 1 p.m..

