Attorney Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison for Defrauding Clients of $1.3 Million

Disbarred attorney James Lee Clark, 61 has been sentenced by the U.S. District Judge to 48...
Disbarred attorney James Lee Clark, 61 has been sentenced by the U.S. District Judge to 48 months in federal prison(United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg Middle District of Florida)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disbarred attorney James Lee Clark, 61 has been sentenced by a U.S. District Judge to 48 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bankruptcy in addition to defrauding his clients out of $1.3 million.

Clark was a licensed attorney who conspired with his paralegal, Eric Liebman, to defraud clients including mortgage creditors and guarantors. The two convinced distressed homeowners to pay rent or agree to sell their houses on false pretenses that they would negotiate with creditors and guarantors on their behalf.

Clark pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec 4, 2021 of last year.

From January 2012 to February, Clark diverted his client’s money to his law firm’s bank accounts, and personal expenses like gambling, travel and cars.

Liebman also pleaded guilty previously to conspiracy to commit bankruptcy fraud. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

