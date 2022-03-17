Mold forces closure of sheriff’s office at Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has closed its Lakewood Ranch Substation at 14544 Arbor Green Trail because of mold, officials said.

“There are some mold issues with part of a roof in one of the rooms, as a precaution they are mitigating the mold situation,” sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren told ABC7 in an email.

Residents can visit District 3 nearby at 616 67th St. Cir. E., or call the sheriff’s nonemergency number -- 941-747-3011.

