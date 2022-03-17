Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Mold forces closure of sheriff’s office at Lakewood Ranch

The Manatee County Sheriff's substation in Lakewood is temporarily closed.
The Manatee County Sheriff's substation in Lakewood is temporarily closed.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has closed its Lakewood Ranch Substation at 14544 Arbor Green Trail because of mold, officials said.

“There are some mold issues with part of a roof in one of the rooms, as a precaution they are mitigating the mold situation,” sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren told ABC7 in an email.

Residents can visit District 3 nearby at 616 67th St. Cir. E., or call the sheriff’s nonemergency number -- 941-747-3011.

