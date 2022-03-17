Advertise With Us
Suncoast
Storms move out and sunshine settles in

Weekend looking warm
High pressure builds in behind storm system
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a couple of days of some much needed rain and unsettled weather here over parts of the Suncoast we are looking at improving weather conditions as the low pressure storm system tracks NE away from Florida. We will see high pressure move back in over us and clear our skies out for Thursday.

We will see warm weather stick around as well with highs in the upper 70s on Thursday with no chance for any rain. Winds will be light out of the west to southwest at 5-10 mph and skies remain mostly sunny. The UV index on Thursday will be in a 9 with is considered very high so make sure you put on the sun screen if you are going to be outside for a long duration.

Friday a cold front tries to slide in from the NW but gets a little push back from a ridge of high pressure of the SE coast of Florida. This high pressure should hold off any ill effect from the front well to our north. We will see mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy conditions on Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s on a east to southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

Normal high 78 degrees
For Saturday that front remains stationary over N. Central Florida and will bring a few clouds our way but generally expecting mostly sunny skies with a few clouds possible later in the day. Highs will warm into the low 80s for most everyone.

Sunday is calling for more nice weather with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80′s inland and low 80′s near the coast.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

