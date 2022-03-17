South American nationals guilty of smuggling over 400 kilos of cocaine

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - 29-year-old Ecuadorian Luis Elias Angulo Leones, 33-year-old Colombian Jhonis Alexis Landazuri Arboleda, and 25-year-old Colombian Dilson Daniel Arboleda Quinones have been found guilty of possessing and conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine on a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

Each defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison. Their sentencing hearings have been scheduled for June 15, 2022. All three individuals were indicted on March 19, 2020.

According to testimony at trial, a United States Coast Guard (USCG) helicopter spotted a 35-foot open-hull motorboat in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, about 100 miles from the nearest point of land. The vessel was suspected of drug smuggling because it had multiple engines, multiple fuel containers on deck, was operating without navigational lights at dusk, and was operating in a location where maritime drug smuggling by similar vessels is common.

The USCG Cutter Mohawk launched a small boat to investigate, found the three defendants on board, and determined the vessel to be without nationality, and therefore subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

A search of the motorboat revealed 430 kilograms of cocaine, worth $12.9 million, hidden underneath the vessel’s deck.

