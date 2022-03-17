Sarasota Police Department assures community that they are actively searching for leads in homicides

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two days after searching the areas near the scenes of two homicides near North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota Police assure the community they are actively seeking leads.

It is still too early to know if the two cases are related, police say.

The first death investigation began on February 25, 2022. An unnamed 48-year-old woman of Sarasota, was found dead near the Centennial Park boat ramp, 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The second death investigation began on March 10, 2022. A woman, age 59, of Sarasota, was found dead near the 1900 block of North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, near the shore of Whitaker Bayou.

It’s unknown if the two women knew one another or if the suspect or suspects knows the victims. The victim from the February 25th case was homeless. The victim from the March 10th case was in between living with family members and was in the process of receiving housing.

Officers walked through the woods near the two scenes looking for evidence,

The City of Sarasota Homeless Outreach Team, which is comprised of case managers and Sarasota Police officers, has been conducting increased patrols and outreach throughout the community to offer services to those individuals who are interested. Citizens interested in receiving services can contact the Homeless Outreach Team at 941-374-2404 or 941-387-5744. The Sarasota Police Department Community Action Team and officers with the Patrol Division continue to reallocate resources throughout the City of Sarasota, including the North Tamiami Trail corridor.

”We want to remind our community, especially those who may be in between housing or are unhoused, they need to remain vigilant,” said Interim Chief Rex Troche. “Until we’ve made arrests in these cases, this remains a top priority for our agency. We want citizens to remain vigilant and always be aware of their surroundings,” said Troche.

The Sarasota Police Department continues to encourage residents and visitors to call law enforcement immediately if something seems suspicious or out of the ordinary. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com Video of a news conference held by Interim Chief Troche from March 11, 2022, about these cases can be viewed on the Sarasota Police Department YouTube page at https://youtu.be/g8gZBDpXFgI

