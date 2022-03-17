Manatee detective piping in St. Patrick’s Day
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Det. Nate Boggs continued the tradition of celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day holiday with some bagpipes. The sheriff’s office shared it on Twitter:
Happy St. Patrick's Day from all of us in green! Det. Nate Boggs continues the MCSO tradition of celebrating the holiday with some bagpipes! ☘️ #StPatricksDay2022 pic.twitter.com/jzWFjjbnoV— Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) March 17, 2022
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.