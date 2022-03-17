Advertise With Us
Manatee detective piping in St. Patrick’s Day

Det. Nate Boggs continues the MCSO tradition of celebrating the holiday with some bagpipes (Courtesy of Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Det. Nate Boggs continued the tradition of celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day holiday with some bagpipes. The sheriff’s office shared it on Twitter:

