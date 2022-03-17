Advertise With Us
Frustrated residents gather for a march against Bradenton Housing Authority

Residents frustrated with the Bradenton Housing Authority.
Residents frustrated with the Bradenton Housing Authority.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of residents marching on Wednesday afternoon against the Bradenton Housing Authority.

They say they’ve been dealing with numerous issues connected to the management of that property. The organizer of the march says that residents are being charged for work that should be covered by the Housing Authority. There are also complaints of harassment. Residents tell ABC7 that some of the homes have many issues including mold.

“What we are hoping is to get somebody in there that cares about the people, definitely want to see the housing grow into a better aspect from what it is right now,” said Shavonda Griffin, a community advocate. “Get the housing and the plumbing fixed from the inside, so there are better units these people can live in, we want to have somebody out there that wants to help,”

“It’s extremely frustrating, it’s affecting my house, my house is full of mold now,” said Barbara Thompson, a Bradenton Housing Authority resident.

ABC7 did reach out to the Bradenton Housing Authority. We were directed to contact their attorneys. ABC7 has yet to receive a comment from the attorneys or the Bradenton Housing Authority.

