Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fort Myers couple pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud

(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $900,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

Amber Bruey, 35, of Lehigh Acres, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Fort Myers federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and illegal monetary transactions, according court records. Her husband, Anthony Bruey, pleaded guilty to the same charges last month. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set for the couple.

According to court documents, the Brueys conspired to submit a total of 26 fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications to the Small Business Administration, as well as approved lenders and loan processing companies, between April 2020 and June 2020. The applications contained numerous false and fraudulent representations, including the applicant’s dates of operation, payroll, gross revenues, total number of employees and the criminal histories of the applicants or business owners.

Lenders and the SBA approved 12 of the loans, allowing the Brueys to collect $881,058.35 in PPP and EIDL funds. The couple used the money to buy a $211,457 home in North Carolina, two vehicles and to make a $23,566 restitution payment in a previous criminal case for Amber Bruey.

The Paycheck Protection Program represents billions of dollars in forgivable small-business loans for Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of the coronavirus relief package that became federal law in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms cause partial roof collapse in Sarasota.
WATCH: Tornado in downtown Sarasota causes damage to warehouse
Maleena Valdez
4-year-old dies after car jumps curb, crashes into DeSoto daycare playground
Polk County Grady Judd talks at a news conference Wednesday about the arrest of Bradenton...
Bradenton man caught in human trafficking sting
Residents frustrated with the Bradenton Housing Authority.
Frustrated residents gather for a march against Bradenton Housing Authority
Doorbell camera shows fury of March 16 tornado in Sarasota
Caught on Camera: Ring Doorbell camera captures tornado in downtown Sarasota

Latest News

The new security gates at the Sarasota County Fair uses metal detectors and cameras to keep...
Sarasota County Fair beefs up security
This game has been a longtime coming after negotiations between MLB players and owners pushed...
Fans line up for Pittsburgh Pirates spring training opener
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Florida bus driver hailed as hero when gunman opens fire
Baseball is back and spring training is open.
GALLERY: Orioles open spring training in Sarasota
The Baltimore Orioles played their first spring training game of 2022 March 18 at Ed Smith...
Orioles open 2022 Spring Training