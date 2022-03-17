Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Drivers getting free gas worth $200,000 from Chicago millionaire

'These are my neighborhoods,' Millionaire Willie Wilson said in discussing his free gas giveaways Thursday. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT
CHICAGO (WLS) - Some commuters in the greater Chicago area are getting a break at the pumps.

Millionaire businessman Willie Wilson is handing out $200,000 worth of gas Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Wilson said every driver that goes to a participating station will receive $50 in free fuel.

The national average for a gallon of self-serve regular is nearly $4.29, according to AAA. In the Chicago metro area, it’s $4.64.

Aerial views show a line for gas caused by a free gas giveaway in Chicago.
Aerial views show a line for gas caused by a free gas giveaway in Chicago.(Source: WLS/CNN)

One driver, who was not named, said, “I drive sometimes up to Wisconsin to buy gas or even Indiana because it’s a lot cheaper.”

Single mother Niki Hammer decried the price of gas.

“I’m a single mother, a single parent and these gas prices are ridiculous. It’s almost $5 per gallon, and it’s so struggling for us who are on disability income and you’re trying to provide for your family, or you’re trying to provide for ... you know, raising your children in the neighborhood,” she said. “And this is a good opportunity to get from school and back home.”

A Chicago millionaire is donating free fuel to drivers. (Source: WLS/CNN)

