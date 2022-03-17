Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Caught on Camera: Ring Doorbell camera captures tornado in downtown Sarasota

Doorbell camera shows fury of March 16 tornado in Sarasota
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 has obtained new footage of a tornado that tore through downtown Sarasota Wednesday afternoon.

Randy Bautista shared his footage from his Ring Doorbell of the storm ripping through 9th Street.

Strong winds caused damage to a roof of a Warehouse on 10th street and ripped a tree from the ground on 9th Street.

The storm hit quickly and with little warning and many are still cleaning up debris Thursday.

