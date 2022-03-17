Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
After a day of wild weather the Suncoast dries out and sunshine returns

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The front that helped produce severe weather and a tornado on the Suncoast yesterday is now far south.

Drier air will filter in today and humidity will drop, skies become sunny, winds blow lightly and daytime high temperatures drop a few degrees. It should be a lovely day on the Suncoast.

The sunny forecast with lower humidity lasts until tomorrow. Saturday will see the winds pick up and turn southeasterly, then southwesterly, and humidity will begin to rise as temperatures climb.

This change for the hot and humid is in response to the next cold front that will approach on Saturday night and Sunday morning. At that time we could see a shower or two but not much more than that. Skies should clear on Sunday and mostly sunny skies will return.

Next week will feature mostly dry conditions and warm temperatures.

