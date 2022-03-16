Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Walmart plans to hire 50K workers before May

Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour.
Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The largest retailer in the U.S. is looking to boost its workforce. Walmart announced it’s focused on hiring at least 50,000 employees this spring.

Positions are available in stores, campuses, clubs and supply chain facilities, and Walmart officials said they hope to have these all filled by April.

This work comes as much of the retail industry is experiencing a worker shortage, which was triggered, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour. Some workers in select positions make nearly twice that hourly rate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms cause partial roof collapse in Sarasota.
WATCH: Tornado in downtown Sarasota causes damage to warehouse
Maleena Valdez
4-year-old dies after car jumps curb, crashes into DeSoto daycare playground
Polk County Grady Judd talks at a news conference Wednesday about the arrest of Bradenton...
Bradenton man caught in human trafficking sting
Residents frustrated with the Bradenton Housing Authority.
Frustrated residents gather for a march against Bradenton Housing Authority
Sarasota Tornado
30 seconds of chaos: EF-1 tornado causes damage in downtown Sarasota

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
gf
Gone Fishin' - March 17, 2022
peace
Peace rally
playground
Playground crash kills 4-year-old
ABC7 News at 11pm - March 17, 2022