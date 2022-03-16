Storm system brings a chance for more rain Wednesday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of low pressure moving through the deep south will bring a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms our way Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The rain chance is at 60% for some much needed rainfall. Although we need the rain we don’t need any severe storms like we saw this past weekend. The storm prediction center has put us under a level 2 threat for severe storms with wind gusts up to 60 mph. With just enough twist in the atmosphere we have a very small chance for one or two small brief tornados.

We have a First Alert Weather Night in progress from about 9 p.m. through 2 a.m. as a line of storms moves toward the west coast of Florida. Most models shows this line losing strength as the storms approach but one or two of the storms could hold together and produce some gusty winds and some heavy rain at times.

On Wednesday we will see variable cloudiness with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a few around sunrise and a few more later in the afternoon as a little piece of energy rotates around the cut-off low pressure system moving over the SE U.S.

The high on Wednesday will be in the upper 70′s with winds out of the SW at 10-15 mph.

For Thursday which is St. Patrick’s Day we will see a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Some drier air will have slipped in behind this storm system so look for very pleasant conditions.

Chance for storms Wednesday (wwsb)

Friday a weak frontal system tries to move in and for the most part fades away as it draws near late Friday afternoon. We will see partly cloudy skies with a slight increase in cloudiness later in the day as the front gets close. The rain chance on Friday is at 20% for a few late day showers.

The weekend is looking great with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies at times and highs in the low 80s which is a few degrees above the average for this time of year.

