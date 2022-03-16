WATCH: Tornado in downtown Sarasota causes damage to warehouse

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB)- A line of strong storms spawned a tornado in downtown Sarasota and caused some damage to a structure on 10th Street.

There has been a partial roof collapse at a building at a warehouse in the 2100-block of 10th Street. Workers say they heard a loud noise and saw sawdust and wood flying. Video captured shows the tornado traveling in that area.

Everyone made it safely out of the building. Crews have blocked off the area as they assess the damage. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The tornado has been preliminarily determined to be be classified as an EF-1.

