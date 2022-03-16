Scooter and bike share program starts to roll out in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New micro-mobility transportation options are now available for rent by residents and visitors of Sarasota with the launch of the city’s e-scooter and bike sharing program.

Veo, a nationwide leader in micro-mobility and the city’s exclusive e-scooter and bike operator, has begun rolling out the vehicles in designated areas across Sarasota. A total of about 350 to 400 scooters (both seated and stand-up) and 50 to 75 bicycles (traditional and pedal-assisted) will be available for rent when the initial rollout is complete in the coming weeks.

Scooter and bike corrals and parking areas are being established on Main Street in downtown Sarasota, at St. Armands Circle and at various other locations throughout the city. Staff will be evaluating the parking corral areas to determine efficiency, location and whether modifications are required.

The vehicles can be activated to rent through the Veo app, now available for download in the App Store and Google Play.

“Along with the Bay Runner trolley and the extension of The Legacy Trail, we’re excited to offer these new transportation options for first-mile and last-mile trips as part of our citywide mobility plan,” said Parking Management and Mobility General Manager Mark Lyons. “We’ll be monitoring the scooter and bike share program closely and will be utilizing real-time data to ensure it’s working efficiently and meeting the public’s needs.”

Rental costs for scooters are $1 to unlock them via the mobile app, and 37 cents per minute. Bike rentals are 50 cents per half hour. Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Through its Veo Access program, the company also offers discounted rates to low-income users who qualify.

“The City of Sarasota is embracing shared scooters and bikes as they become a fundamental component of city transportation systems,” said Candice Xie, Veo CEO. “Our scooters and bikes now offer local residents and tourists eco-friendly options that replace car trips and fill the gap between transit, passenger vehicles, and walking.”

Veo uses geofencing technology to limit use of the vehicles in safe, designated areas. They are prohibited on narrow and busy sidewalks. The company employs a locally based staff who will be available to repair and replace vehicles, return misplaced scooters and bikes to parking corrals and respond to any issues.

Frequently Asked Questions about the program are available here.

For more information, visit VeoRide.com or call Veo at 855-836-2256.

