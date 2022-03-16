Sarasota woman charged in infant’s death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 14-week-old infant, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Nov. 8, 2021, paramedics were called to a home on Spring Oaks Circle where the unresponsive infant was being given CPR by a neighbor. Investigators say a woman later identified as Lily Scheip, 31, came to the door carrying the unresponsive baby.

The child was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for further treatment. Doctors noticed head trauma and no brain activity, the affidavit said. The child was taken off life support and died Nov. 10.

During an autopsy, medical examiners found bruising on the baby’s forehead; a previous skull fracture and evidence of hemorrhaging in the brain.

In the affidavit, investigators noted that the child endured a series of injuries while he was in Scheip’s care, including two broken legs in September 2021, which Scheip said at the time was caused by the infant falling from a recliner chair.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death as trauma due to “blunt impacts to the head and listed the manner of death as homicide,” the affidavit said.

Scheip is being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail. She is scheduled to be arraigned April 22.

