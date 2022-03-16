Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Sheriff cross-deputizes with Sarasota Police

Members of the Sarasota Police Department being sworn-in by Sheriff Kurt Hoffman
Members of the Sarasota Police Department being sworn-in by Sheriff Kurt Hoffman(Picasa | Sarasota County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This morning, Interim Chief Troche, Acting Deputy Chief Mayforth, and more than 20 members of the Sarasota Police Department (patrol officers, detectives, and undercover personnel) were sworn in by the Sarasota County Sheriff, Kurt Hoffman.

The cross-deputization will allow SPD officers to cross jurisdictional boundaries in Sarasota County to enforce Florida law, when necessary.

“We’re proud to partner with our brothers and sisters at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office,” states SPD.

