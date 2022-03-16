Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Pedestrian hospitalized in Nokomis hit-and-run crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver of a Nissan Altima who hit a skateboarder in Nokomis Tuesday night and left the scene.

A dark-colored Altima was traveling south on S. Tamiami Trail near Palmetto Road East at about 9:45 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian on a skateboard who was trying to cross the road, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vehicle did not stop, and instead made a U-turn and left the scene of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The seriously injured skateboarder was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle should have front-end damage, deputies said. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-5800, 911 or the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP from any mobile phone.

